Contractor Charged With Stealing 1,600 Masks Intended For NJ Hospitals

An electrical contractor stole 1,600 respirator masks intended for a local hospital from a Prudential Financial building in Middlesex County, state authorities said Thursday.

Kevin R. Brady, 49, of Point Pleasant Beach had access to storage areas in the Iselin building, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

Brady swiped seven to eight cases of N95 coronavirus respirator masks, each case containing 200 masks, between March 27 and April 1, Grewal said.

He was tripped up, however, during an ongoing investigation by the New Jersey State Police, Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, Woodbridge and Point Pleasant police based on a referral from the National Hoarding & Price-Gouging Task Force headed by New Jersey U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito, the attorney general said.

Brady is charged with theft and conspiracy, he said.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office will be releasing more information about the arrest, Grewal said.

