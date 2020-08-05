Contractor Caught Stealing Items Again, Bergenfield Police Say

A Bergenfield painting contractor previously charged with driving through town swiping items from homes and businesses was at it again, authorities said.

Detectives investigating the theft of a $1,600 siding trimmer during an overnight burglary at a house under construction late last month arrested Robert Solano, 49, on Thursday, Detective Lt. William Duran said Friday.

They charged Solano with burglary and theft and released him pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, the lieutenant said.

During a previous run-ins with the law, Solano was charged in September 2018 with stealing a variety of belongings from homes and businesses in Bergenfield – including a tree, two ladders and several packages – over the course of nearly a month.

Detectives in that case found surveillance video of Solano and his van, with "Solano Painting" emblazoned on the side, authorities said.

SEE: Name On Work Van Foils Painter Who Swiped Tree, Other Items In Theft Spree

Duran reminded residents and merchants to avoid becoming a victim by “doing their best to secure any visible equipment and not to keep any valuables in plain view.

“Most of these crimes can be avoided and are crimes of opportunity,” the lieutenant said.

