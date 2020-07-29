Construction Worker Struck By Backhoe In Midland Park

A construction worker was hospitalized after being struck Wednesday afternoon by a backhoe in Midland Park.

The Kemsco Construction and Equipment Company (Newark) worker was injured shortly before 4:30 p.m. behind the Midland Park Shopping Center on Godwin Avenue.

Members of the Midland Park Ambulance Corps tended to the worker and took him to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the injury.

OSHA was notified.

Midland Park and Wyckoff police also responded.

