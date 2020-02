A Jersey City trench collapse trapped a construction worker Thursday morning.

The worker became trapped up to his chest at a construction site on Route 440 sometime around 10:15 a.m., reports say.

The rescue had become a recovery mission around 20 minutes later, according to ABC7 reporter Anthony Johnson, who was at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

