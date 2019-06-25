Construction Worker Collapses On 4th-Floor Scaffold Outside HUMC

Firefighters, construction workers and staff at Hackensack University Medical Center teamed up to get a worker who’d suffered a medical episode on a scaffold 50 feet above the street inside the building Tuesday morning, responders said.

The 30-something worker had been doing heating and ventilation work on the Second Street side of HUMC around 11 a.m. when a co-worker “saw him slouched over, not breathing, and began CPR,” Police Detective Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

Hackensack Volunteer Ambulance Corps who climbed the scaffolding with firefighters continued resuscitation efforts, city Fire Capt. Justin Derevyanik said.

"Construction workers cleared the window on the 4th floor to assist with the removal into the room," Derevyanik said.

"Members of Hackensack FD, Hackensack Meridian EMS, and the construction crew worked as a team and moved the patient across the scaffolding into the 4th floor room and turned the patient over to Hackensack Meridian Health team who were in the room waiting with a stretcher," he said.

The worker’s condition wasn’t immediately known, Derevyanik said.

Responders at the scene said he wasn't responsive.

