Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: UPDATE: Woman Who Shot, Killed Younger Sister In Little Ferry Captured By NJ State Police
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Consequences Coming For PA Constable From NJ Who Lied About His Address: Report

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Steven Wiggs
Steven Wiggs Photo Credit: Facebook/Steven Wiggs

An Allentown constable could be removed from his elected position for falsifying his residential address, LehighValleyLive reports.

Steven Wiggs, the constable of Allentown's 16th ward since 2016, has been accused of using a neighbor's Allentown address on his election paperwork despite living in Newark, NJ, the outlet says citing Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin. To be certified as an elected constable in the city, you must be a resident.

The DA maintains Wiggs moved from his South Woodard Street address two years ago, before being re-elected in November 2021, according to the outlet.

Wiggs' Facebook page says he lives in Allentown and is from Jersey, City, NJ. He did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

Click here for more from LehighValleyLive.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.