CONFIRMED: Motorcyclist, 52, From Hasbrouck Heights Killed In Route 17 Crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a Route 17 collision with a garbage truck Monday afternoon in Hasbrouck Heights, authorities confirmed.

The 52-year-old rider from Hasbrouck Heights was ejected after his motorcycle collided with the truck on the southbound highway at Franklin Avenue shortly after 3 p.m., Bergen County Prosecutor's Chief of Detectives Robert Anzilotti told Daily Voice.

CPR was conducted at the scene and en route to Hackensack University Medical Center, responders said.

Area roads were temporarily closed for the rescue effort, cleanup and investigation, which lasted well past nightfall.

Borough police, firefighters and EMS responded, along with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit -- which is leading the investigation -- and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

The truck driver remained at the scene, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on Route 17 at Franklin Avenue in Hasbrouck Heights. The garbage truck is out of the frame. Sheri Marshall-Nicosia for DAILY VOICE

