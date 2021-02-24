Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Computer Parts Container Slams Into Bridge, Topples Onto Route 208

Jerry DeMarco
The container that hit the bridge on Route 208 in Fair Lawn dumped some items. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

A Route 208 overpass was none the worse for wear after a container of mostly recycled computer and electronic parts smacked into it and toppled over Wednesday morning.

A wrecker was towing the roll-off container, which hit the Maple Avenue bridge on the northbound highway in Fair Lawn around 10 a.m.

The crash also pierced the fuel tank, creating a diesel spill attended to by Fair Lawn firefighters.

The driver got out OK and the bridge didn't appear seriously damaged. An inspector was called as a precaution.

Glen Rock police, the Fair Lawn Rescue Squad and a state DOT crew were among the responders.

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

ALSO SEE: A trash-hauling roll-off truck tipped overnight in Fort Lee, closing a key road near the George Washington Bridge for nearly five hours.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/fortlee/news/trash-hauling-roll-off-truck-tips-closes-road-near-gwb-through-morning-rush/803847/

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

