Compactor Fire Clears Route 4 Mall

The Shops at Riverside off Route 4 in Hackensack was evacuated Tuesday as city firefighters doused a compactor blaze.

Sprinklers temporarily kept the fire in check before firefighters took over on the Macy's loading dock beneath the parking garage shortly before 2 p.m.

A DPW truck pulled the contractor out so they could extinguish the blaze.

The fire didn’t spread to the interior of the mall, responders said.

Teaneck and Bogota firefighters provided mutual aid.

At the scene. Jerry DeMarco

At the Shops at Riverside off Route 4 in Hackensack. Jerry DeMarco

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.