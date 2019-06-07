Compact Car With 6 Occupants Tumbles Into Franklin Lakes Ditch

Six people were packed into a compact car that rolled over in Franklin Lakes late Thursday, sending two occupants to the hospital, authorities said.

Neither injury was considered life-threatening, responders said.

The 2005 Ford Focus was headed west on Vance Avenue just before midnight when 19-year-old Hunter Leegwater of Ringwood lost control at a curve, Capt. John Bakelaar said.

The car hit a curb and overturned into a ditch, Bakelaar said.

The Franklin Lakes Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the injured passengers to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

Meanwhile, an investigation was continuing.

