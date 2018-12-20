Contact Us
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Commuter Struck, Killed After Getting Off Stalled Bus On Route 3 In East Rutherford

The victim was struck just before 11 pm. Friday. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A man was struck and killed on Route 3 in East Rutherford late Friday after getting off a stalled bus.

The victim apparently walked away from the disabled bus with his phone just before 11 p.m. when he was struck, responders said.

A driver exiting the highway to Route 120 by the Meadowlands apparently lost control of the vehicle, which jumped the curb, mounted the grassy area off the road and hit the victim, they said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

