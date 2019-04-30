Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: South Hackensack Boy, 16, In Stepbrother's Fatal Stabbing Suffered Neck Injury
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Commuter Gets Leg Stuck Between Train, Platform In Roselle Park

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A Roselle Park man was seriously hurt at the borough's train station Tuesday.
A Roselle Park man was seriously hurt at the borough's train station Tuesday. Photo Credit: Jake D. Oster

A Roselle Park man sustained a serious leg injury after he slipped at the platform of the NJ Transit station in Roselle Park Tuesday morning, police said.

Police arrived around 7:45 a.m. and discovered the 54-year-old man, who said his leg had gotten wedged between the train and the platform as he was boarding.

He was taken to University Hospital in Newark.

The incident is under investigation by NJ Transit police. Roselle Park Chief of Police Daniel J. McCaffery said the cause "appeared to be accidental in nature."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.