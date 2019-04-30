Commuter Gets Leg Stuck Between Train, Platform In Roselle Park

A Roselle Park man sustained a serious leg injury after he slipped at the platform of the NJ Transit station in Roselle Park Tuesday morning, police said.

Police arrived around 7:45 a.m. and discovered the 54-year-old man, who said his leg had gotten wedged between the train and the platform as he was boarding.

He was taken to University Hospital in Newark.

The incident is under investigation by NJ Transit police. Roselle Park Chief of Police Daniel J. McCaffery said the cause "appeared to be accidental in nature."

