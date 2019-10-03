Community Rallies For Florham Park Family Devastated By Fire

The community is pulling for a Florham Park family who escaped a house fire unscathed but lost nearly all of their personal belongings.

A GoFundMe had raised more than $15,000 as of Thursday for Sal Iossa, his wife Leighann and their two, young daughters.

The family has had to restructure their entire life on Tuesday, when their Ridgedale Avenue house went up in flames.

"The family feels grateful and blessed that no one was in the home at the time of the fire," the page says, "but are now faced trying to put the pieces back together, so they can rebuild their family life."

An appreciation event for donors will be held on Oct. 14 at Lucco Cucina + Bar at 6 p.m. (directly across from the Iossa's home).

Click here to donate.

