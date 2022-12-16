'Come Get Your Kid': Rude Children Test Officers' Patience At Warren County Movie Theater

Patience was wearing thin for police in Pohatcong Friday, Dec. 16.

Department Chief Scott Robb took to Facebook to urge any parent who dropped their child off at Regal Cinema to get in touch with them.

"So if you dropped your kid off at Regal Cinema tonight could you please contact them to see if they were kicked out by the police," he writes.

"If they were could you please come get them as they are talking back and think it's a joke.

"We are trying to be patient, but our patience is wearing thin. Thanks in advance."

The post had 63 shares as of 9:20 p.m., and some comments from people backing the blue.

"So disrespectful to our police makes me wonder how they talk to their parents," one person said.

"Keeping it old school," another wrote. "Like it."

