Colleagues Remember Drowned Boater Jason Gil As Caring, Compassionate Medical Tech

The community is rallying for the family of a Mount Arlington man who drowned after falling from a boat on Lake Hopatcong this weekend.

The body of Jason Gil, 24, was spotted early Monday morning by Jefferson boater, New Jersey State Police said.

The boat's operator, Nicholas Zarantonello, 24 of Lake Hopatcong, was under the influence at the time of the incident, NJSP said. He was arrested and charged with boating under the influence, and released pending a court date.

More than $2,300 was raised on a GoFundMe for Gil's family as of Monday afternoon.

"Jason was a valued employee at TriCounty Ortho whose care and compassion touched many patients lives," David Epstein said on the campaign. "He will be deeply missed by his friends and colleagues."

"Jason calmed my nerves when I was going in for a procedure," Kathy Drury said.

"I was his co-worker but that day I was a patient and he really was there for me and I was really grateful."

The Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office was performing an autopsy of Gil's body.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.