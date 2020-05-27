Colleagues, Others Cheer Recovery Of PAPD Officer Critically Injured By Drunk Driver

A Port Authority police officer who was struck and critically injured by a drunk driver in Jersey City got a rousing clapout as he left a rehab center less than a month later.

PAPD Officer Peter Siano III went into the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in West Orange on May 13 and was up and walking around the very next day, colleagues said.

“We are delighted of the progress PAPD Officer Peter Siano has made in the last 28 days since the incident,” PAPD Supt. Edward Cetnar said. “His perseverance has inspired us all.”

Siano was assisting a trio of Jersey City police officers who were investigating a rollover crash on Route 139 when a speeding vehicle driven by a New York woman hit the divider, a JCPD vehicle and then him, authorities said.

Siano was taken with critical injuries to Jersey City Medical Center. Two city police officers were treated for minor injuries and released.

A judge ordered that the driver, Amandeep Tiwana, 27, remained held on assault by auto and DWI charges.

The attention of Port Authority police, hospital staff and others was focused Tuesday on Siano and his remarkable recovery.

“We are all looking forward to the day he puts on his uniform and reports for duty,” Cetnar said. “Until then, we wish him a full recovery.”

