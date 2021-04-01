Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paterson Detectives Seize 528 Heroin Folds, Half-Pound Coke, Loaded Gun From Accused Dealer, 19
DV Pilot Police & Fire

COLD CASE: Pregnant Teen's Remains Found In Poconos ID'd As Jersey City Girl, NY Man Charged

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Evelyn Colon
Evelyn Colon Photo Credit: Center for Missing and Endangered Children

For 44 years, the remains of a pregnant teen girl found on a Pennsylvania riverbank have been referred to by investigators only as "Beth Doe."

This week, investigators identified the remains as those of Evelyn Colon, 15, of Jersey City, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Evelyn's killer has also been identified: Luis Sierra, a now-63-year-old Queens, NY man, who has been charged with homicide, police said.

Evelyn was nearly nine months pregnant when her remains were found along the Lehigh River in East Side Borough on Dec. 20, 1976, investigators said after piecing together the mystery.

Her remains -- along with a nearly-full-term fetus -- were found in three suitcases under an Interstate 80 overpass, they said.

Sierra was 19 years old at the time of the crime, police said. He was being held in New York, pending extradition to Carbon County, PA.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.