Coast Guard Rescues Duck Hunters Stranded On South Jersey Shore Island In Freezing Temps

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard rescued a pair of duck hunters stranded on an island in Little Egg Inlet in Brigantine Tuesday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received a call from Sea Tow around 3 p.m., that the hunters had their boat on the island, but were unable to get it to back, Coast Guard officials said.

Due to the shallow water surrounding the island, Sea Tow was unable to reach the hunters.

Watchstanders launched a helicopter aircrew from Air Station Atlantic City.

Once on scene, they discovered the hunters with only one bottle of water, no food and cell phones with little charge left.

The air temperature was close to freezing and the sun was setting as the aircrew hoisted the two hunters and brought them safely back to the air station.

“This case could have had a much different result,” said David Umberger, command duty officer at the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay Command Center.

“The water is an unpredictable place and a potentially fatal place for the unprepared, especially given the freezing water temperatures this time of year. Anyone thinking about heading out on the water should be prepared with a life jacket and some type of marine radio that can reach Channel 16 so that we can find them quickly in an emergency.”

