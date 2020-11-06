Coast Guard Helicopter Crew Rescues Fishermen From Burning Boat Off Jersey Shore

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two fishermen after their boat caught fire approximately 34 miles off the Jersey Shore Thursday (click here for video).

Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received a mayday call from one of the fishermen on the 53-foot Sport Fisher boat "Reel E Bugging," saying their engines were engulfed in flames and they needed immediate assistance.

The fishermen were putting on life jackets and deploying their life raft just east of the Barnegat Inlet.

Sector Delaware Bay watch standers issued an urgent marine broadcast notifying nearby vessels, and launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City. Two 47-foot Motor Lifeboat boat crews from the Coast Guard's Manasquan Inlet and Barnegat Light stations were also deployed.

The helicopter aircrew spotted the life raft from the air, and were able to safely hoist both fishermen on the aircraft. The fishermen were taken to Monmouth Executive Airport in Wall Township, where they were met by family.

No injuries were reported.

A Coast Guard marine safety information bulletin was issued notifying mariners in the area of potential debris from the vessel fire.

"Today's case was a perfect example of a unified effort between prepared boaters, the sector, small boats and the air station," said Lt. j.g. Matt Devlin, a Dolphin helicopter pilot at Air Station Atlantic City.

"We are happy that the mariners realized they were in distress and we were able to be there quickly. Ultimately their preparedness led to our success."

