'Clueless' NJ Carjacker Needed Facial Surgery After Trying To Steal DEA Agent's Jeep: Report

A "clueless" carjacker from New Jersey is facing federal charges after he tried to steal an undercover DEA agent’s government-issued Jeep in Manhattan, reports the New York Post.

The agent was stopped at a red light at 14th Street and Ninth Avenue shortly after midnight on Friday, Dec. 9 when Zachary Bell, of Maplewood, demanded he get out of the vehicle, the outlet said citing court paperwork.

Bell, 32, reached toward his waist band as if he had a gun — prompting the 7-year DEA vet to turn on his police lights and pull out his own gun before tackling Bell and handcuffing him, court papers say.

Bell apparently needed surgery for the severe facial injuries he suffered, and was released on $30,000 bond. His attorney, Ariel Werner, said the incident was a misunderstanding.

To read the full story by the New York Post, click here.

