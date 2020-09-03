Closter Bicyclist, 63, Seriously Injured, Police Say

A 63-year-old bicyclist was flown to a local hospital by a medical chopper after he was struck Sunday afternoon in Closter, authorities said.

The victim was found lying face down, bleeding and unconscious – but breathing – after he was struck by a Toyota Camry shortly after 1:30 p.m. at the corner of Knickerbocker Road and Harington Avenue, Sgt. Daniel Hargrave said.

The bicyclist was traveling northbound on Knickerbocker Road when the southbound vehicle hit him while making left onto Harrington Avenue, police said.A medical chopper landed at Tenakill Field and took the victim to Hackensack University Medical Center with severe head trauma, Hargrave said.

