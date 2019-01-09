Contact Us
Clifton Porch Pirate Strikes Again, Caught Again, Police Say

Jerry DeMarco
Kazimir Poplawski
Kazimir Poplawski Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy CLIFTON PD

A Clifton man accused last month of stealing tens of thousands of dollars of items – including packages from porches, tools and landscaping equipment – was caught pushing a brand-new stolen snowblower up the street, authorities said Wednesday.

Kazimir Poplawski, 42, also had with a "torpedo" style heater – also stolen, they said.

Poplawski, who has a history of drug offenses and probation violations in both Passaic and Bergen counties, spent six days in the Passaic County Jail before a judge ordered him released last month under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

Police had charged him with five recent thefts, as well as a car burglary on Speer Avenue, and considered him the prime suspect in 10 other incidents being investigated in the Athena section of the city.

Tens of thousands of dollars in proceeds were taken in those break-ins, police said.

SEE: Clifton Police Suspect Accused Porch Pirate In Tens Of Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Thefts

On Wednesday, Detective Sgt. Robert Anderson was on Lake Avenue near the intersection of Davidson Street, when he spotted Poplawski lying down on the front porch of a nearby residence, authorities said.

Anderson turned his vehicle around – only to find Poplawski carrying the heater while pushing the 18-inch Toro snowblower on Lake Avenue, police said.

He also apparently tried to open a package that contained children’s toys and infant supplies but couldn’t and left it on the porch where Anderson had seen him, they said.

The snowblower and heater weren’t taken from that home, leaving police searching for the owners.

Poplawski was being held in the city lockup pending transfer to the county jail.

