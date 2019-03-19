Clifton Police Nab Shoplifter Who Drove There In Car Stolen In Hackensack, Authorities Say

Clifton police nabbed a shoplifter who’d driven there in a car stolen out of Hackensack, authorities said.

Responding to a report of a thief who’d just fled Corrado’s Market on Main Avenue, officers found Jean Carlos Santana-Maldonado, 29, of Paterson on a nearby street, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

They also recovered 1 1998 Honda Civic, reported stolen out of Hackensack, that contained several pieces of stolen property, Bracken said.

Santana-Maldonado had driven there in the car, they said.

After finding several outstanding warrants, police sent him to the Passaic County Jail, pending a detention hearing, on charges that included shoplifting, receiving stolen property and various drug offenses.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.