Clifton Police Nab Drivers In Separate Vehicle Thefts Out Of Nutley, Paterson

Clifton police nabbed two men driving stolen cars -- one out of Nutley and the other from Paterson -- less than 14 hours apart, authorities said Tuesday.

An officer tried stopping a large passenger van traveling north on Van Houten Avenue with its lights off shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday when the vehicle took off, Detective Sgt. Robert Anderson said.

The driver continued several blocks, eventually turning onto southbound Van Houten Avenue and into Passaic, before stopping on Broadway near Grove Street, he said.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Angel Lucero of Passaic, surrendered and was taken into custody, Anderson said.

The van had stolen out of Nutley earlier that night, the sergeant said.

Lucero also was carrying valuables stolen in vehicle break-ins, he said.

Police charged him with eluding, receiving stolen property and possession of burglary tools. He also received several summonses before being released.

Clifton detectives were working with their colleagues from Nutley to determine whether Lucero was involved in any other burglaries, Anderson said.

In the other arrest, officers on patrol on northbound Route 21 near Ackerman Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Monday pulled over a 2018 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen earlier in the day in Paterson, the sergeant said.

The driver, 36-year-old Wilfredo Santiago of Newark, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property and issued motor vehicle summonses before being released, he said.

