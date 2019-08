A Connecticut driver gave new meaning to the term "double parked" Wednesday morning in Clifton.

The 54-year-old driver wasn't injured in the Trimble Avenue mishap shortly before 11:30 a.m., Police Lt. Robert Bracken said.

He was parallel parking his Toyota sedan when it ended up atop an unoccupied Ford hatchback, Bracken said.

