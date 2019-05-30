Clifton PD: Robbery Victim Walked Into Trap Set By Female 'Friend'

A 20-year-old Paterson man was robbed of cash and a cellphone in Clifton after being set up by a woman whom police identified as a “friend” of his.

The victim accompanied Rosa Dorvil, 19, of Paterson to a spot in the area of Lakeview Avenue and East 5th Street, where they were approached by 21-year-old repeat offender Darius Jackson, of Clifton, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Jackson “initially made casual conversation with the two before proceeding to assault the victim,” threatening to kill him if he didn’t surrender his valuables, Bracken said.

Responding officers nabbed Jackson on a nearby street, the lieutenant said.

Dorvil, meanwhile, fled, he said.

Police found her hiding in Jackson’s basement, Bracken said.

Jackson, who’d been arrested by Clifton police earlier this month, was charged with robbery and making terroristic threats.

Dorvil was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and receiving stolen property.

Both were sent to the Passaic County Jail pending hearings.

Jackson went to the county lockup earlier this month after police said they had to chase him down when they tried to arrest him for assaulting a woman.

Jackson fought with police before being subdued, they said.

A judge nonetheless ordered his release a short time later.

