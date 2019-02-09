Clifton PD: One Robbery Victim Pistol-Whipped Returning From Work, Other Stabbed After Church

A Clifton resident returning home before dawn was pistol-whipped and beaten unconscious by two masked robbers, said city police who sought witnesses.

The 30-something victim, who was hospitalized with severe cuts on his face and head, told police he was attacked as he got out of his car on Fair Hill Road around 5:15 a.m. Sunday.

One of the robbers hit him with a handgun during the beating, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

At one point, the victim apparently lost consciousness, Bracken said. His attackers then fled in at least one vehicle, he said.

A Clifton Fire Department ambulance took the victim to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, where he was admitted, the lieutenant said.

Bracken said police don’t believe the attack was related to another last Tuesday night, when a 36-year-old resident walking home from church was stabbed and robbed on Lexington Avenue near Center Street.

The victim in that incident said the robbers fled on foot toward Lake Avenue after robbing him of cash.

He described the man who stabbed him as thin, about 6 feet tall and wearing a white hoodie, and the other as stocky or muscular, about 5-foot-6 and wearing a black jacket with blue jeans. Both appeared in their 30s, he said.

The victim was treated for his injuries at St. Joe’s, Bracken said.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help police catch those responsible in either incident is asked to contact the Clifton Police Detective Bureau: (973) 470-5908 .

Callers can remain anonymous, Bracken said.

