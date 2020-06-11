Clifton PD: Intruder Grabs One Woman, Breaks Into Another's Apartment

An intruder assaulted one Clifton woman and forced his way into another’s apartment on Wednesday, authorities said.

One of the victims told police that she was walking from her rear yard toward the front of her East 6th Street apartment early Wednesday night when Nelson Miranda, 42, came up from behind, grabbed her and pushed her into the building foyer.

She retreated toward her apartment and was grabbed again, she said.

The woman broke free and ran into her home, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Another resident began to scream as Miranda dashed up a flight of stairs and shouldered in the door of another apartment, Bracken said.

A woman who lives there told police that Miranda stared at her for a moment before running way.

Police found Miranda blocks away, confirmed that he was the alleged intruder and took him into custody, Bracken said.

He was charged with two counts of burglary and released pending a hearing.

“Nothing was taken during the incident,” Bracken said, adding that police were still trying to determine the motive.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.