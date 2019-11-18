Clifton PD: Fleeing Suspect Runs Red Light, Crashes Car Into Two Other Vehicles

A shoplifting suspect from Prospect Park ran a red light, crashed his Lexus into two other vehicles and was taken into custody after fleeing the Target in Clifton Commons, authorities said.

No one was seriously injured in the 7:40 p.m. crash Saturday on Main Avenue at the intersection of Layfayette Avenue, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Officers responding to the call tried stopping the silver vehicle, but the driver took off moments before crashing, Bracken said.

Identified as Charles Thompson, 55, he was charged with eluding and shoplifting, issued several traffic summonses and released pending a court hearing.

