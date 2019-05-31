Clifton PD: Driver Nearly Rams Police Cruiser, Fights With Officers

A Clifton driver who nearly slammed his car head-on into a police cruiser fought with officers after they broke a window to get him out, authorities said.

Maurice Wade, 29, locked himself in his car and belligerently refused to comply with the demands of officers who stopped him on Orchard Street near Colfax Avenue after the near-miss, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

The standoff “continued for a considerable amount of time” before an officer smashed the passenger-side window with a baton, Bracken said.

Wade resisted, and a lengthy struggle followed before he was subdued, the lieutenant said.

Two officers sustained minor injuries in the struggle, Bracken said, adding that a tactical knife was found in the car.

Police charged Wade with resisting arrest, making terroristic threats against the officers, obstruction and possession of drugs, paraphernalia and a weapon.

Wade was later released pending further court action.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.