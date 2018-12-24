Contact Us
Breaking News: SEEN HIM? He Stole A Baby Jesus Nativity Statue, Glen Rock Police Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Clifton PD: Christmas Burglar Caught Carrying Two Loaded Guns

Jerry DeMarco
Juan Zenquis
Juan Zenquis Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy CLIFTON PD

It wasn't Santa trying to make his way into a Clifton resident's apartment window just after midnight on Christmas: Police said they chased down and caught a burglar carrying not one but two loaded handguns.

Responding to the attempted burglary call in the 200 block of Ackerman Avenue, Officers Christian Martinez and Kevin Berdnik spotted 31-year-old ex-con Juan Zenquis of Passaic, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Zenquis took off, but the officers chased him down as he tried to scale a nearby backyard fence, Bracken said.

He "then resisted arrest by tucking both hands in his waistband and refusing to comply with the officers' instructions," the lieutenant said.

Eventually, the officers got him into custody, while finding two guns in his waistband, he said.

Zenquis was charged with armed burglary, resisting arrest and a host of weapons charges, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He remained held Wednesday in the Passaic County Jail following a detention hearing.

