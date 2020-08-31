Clifton PD: Bicyclist Who Grabbed Pedestrian's Butt Busted

Clifton police nabbed a bicyclist who they said grabbed a Passaic woman’s butt as she walked down a local street.

Fredrick Stemcovski, 32, of Clifton rode slowly past the victim, then circled back and fondled her near the corner of Ackerman Avenue and Randolph avenues, Lt. Robert Bracken said.

The woman reported it to police, then alerted them when she spotted Stemcovski in the area of Nash Park the next day, the lieutenant said.

Detectives who tracked down and arrested Stemcovski charged him with criminal sexual contact and released him pending a hearing.

