Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Palisades Park Vehicle Owner Thrown From His Car Chases Thieves
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Clifton PD: Bicyclist Who Grabbed Pedestrian's Butt Busted

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Fredrick Stemcovski
Fredrick Stemcovski Photo Credit: CLIFTON PD

Clifton police nabbed a bicyclist who they said grabbed a Passaic woman’s butt as she walked down a local street.

Fredrick Stemcovski, 32, of Clifton rode slowly past the victim, then circled back and fondled her near the corner of Ackerman Avenue and Randolph avenues, Lt. Robert Bracken said.

The woman reported it to police, then alerted them when she spotted Stemcovski in the area of Nash Park the next day, the lieutenant said.

Detectives who tracked down and arrested Stemcovski charged him with criminal sexual contact and released him pending a hearing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.