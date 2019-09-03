Clifton PD: $28,000 Ring Swiped In Costco Swap Found Buried Near Passaic River In Wallington

A thief from Nutley pulled a switcheroo on a Clifton Costco clerk, swapping a stolen $1,999 diamond ring for one worth $28,000, police said Tuesday.

After arresting 49-year-old Izaebela Kolano at her home, police were directed to a spot under a fence near the Passaic River in Wallington, where they found the "rock" buried under a fence, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Kolano carried the first ring, stolen from the Wayne Costco earlier in the day, into the Clifton Costco on Sunday and asked to see the more expensive one, Bracken said.

“After looking at it for a few moments, she returned what was thought to be the original ring,” he said.

Store management called police after figuring out they’d been flim-flammed, the lieutenant said.

Kolano eventually told police she’d hidden the ring under a rock on a dead-end street in Wallington, Bracken said.

A little digging produced the swag, he said.

Kolano was charged with theft and released pending court action.

