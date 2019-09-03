Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Franklin Lakes Homeowner: Ski-Masked Thieves Took $1,000, License, Credit Cards From My Car
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Clifton PD: $28,000 Ring Swiped In Costco Swap Found Buried Near Passaic River In Wallington

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
"Where's the ring?" Clifton police asked Izaebela Kolano of Nutley after arresting her.
"Where's the ring?" Clifton police asked Izaebela Kolano of Nutley after arresting her. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Clifton PD

A thief from Nutley pulled a switcheroo on a Clifton Costco clerk, swapping a stolen $1,999 diamond ring for one worth $28,000, police said Tuesday.

After arresting 49-year-old Izaebela Kolano at her home, police were directed to a spot under a fence near the Passaic River in Wallington, where they found the "rock" buried under a fence, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Kolano carried the first ring, stolen from the Wayne Costco earlier in the day, into the Clifton Costco on Sunday and asked to see the more expensive one, Bracken said.

“After looking at it for a few moments, she returned what was thought to be the original ring,” he said.

Store management called police after figuring out they’d been flim-flammed, the lieutenant said.

Kolano eventually told police she’d hidden the ring under a rock on a dead-end street in Wallington, Bracken said.

A little digging produced the swag, he said.

Kolano was charged with theft and released pending court action.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.