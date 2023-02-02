Clifton Mechanic Sexually Assaulted Child In Garfield Repeatedly: Prosecutor

A 20-year-old Clifton mechanic sexually assaulted a child in Bergen County, authorities announced.

Erly Campoverde carried out the assaults on the child, who was younger than 16, in Garfield more than once, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

He was charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal sexual contact.

Campoverde was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

