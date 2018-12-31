Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Clifton Homeless Man Mugged On New Year's Eve By Three Fellow Street Dwellers

Jerry DeMarco
The corner of Parker and Highland in Clifton.
The corner of Parker and Highland in Clifton. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A trio of street dwellers mugged a fellow homeless man in broad daylight in Clifton on New Year’s Eve, authorities said.

One of the assailants tried to stab him, but the victim’s jacket prevented the blade from penetrating, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

The two men – believed to be in their 30s or 40s – and a woman in her late 50s or early 60s approached the victim at 1:15 p.m. near the intersection of Parker and Highland avenues, Bracken said.

The men threatened to hurt him while the woman rifled through his pockets, the lieutenant said.

One of them then pulled a knife and tried to stab the victim but failed, he said.

The trio then fled.

“We do not believe that this incident is related to recent stabbings in the area,” Bracken said.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help authorities is asked to contact the Clifton Police Detective Bureau: (973) 470-5908 .

