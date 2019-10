A Clifton man died when he crashed his car through a sound barrier off Route 21 before dawn Saturday, authorities confirmed.

Franklin Cedeno, 38, crashed his 2007 Audi A4 coming off the southbound ramp at Lexington Avenue just after 2:45 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Mark Centurione said in a joint announcement.

Cedeno was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.