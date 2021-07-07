Cliffside Park Woman Charged With Stabbing Roommate

A Cliffside Park man had settled down to sleep when his roommate – suspecting he’d stolen jewelry from her -- stabbed him in the leg, authorities said.

Catalina Sacasa, 40, was brought to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus early Wednesday based on statements that they said she made about her emotional state following her arrest the day before.

The 5-foot-2-inch, 110-pound Sacasa jabbed her 41-year-old roommate in the leg with a folding knife in the Palisade Avenue apartment that they share near DeSoto Place around 6 a.m. Tuesday, Deputy Police Chief Vincent Capano said.

Sacasa was missing a bracelet that she believed the victim took, the deputy chief said.

He was treated at Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen for what turned out to be two relatively minor stab wounds. Borough building inspectors were also notified of the living arrangement.

