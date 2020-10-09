Cliffside Park Woman, 63, Killed Crossing Delaware Highway Identified

Authorities were trying to determine who was responsible when an SUV struck and killed a 63-year-old Cliffside Park woman as she crossed a busy highway in Delaware over the Labor Day weekend.

Authorities didn't say where Audrey J. Pitter crossed a busy four-lane intersection in Laurel when she was struck around 7:45 p.m. Saturday by the 2013 Ford Flex driven by a 33-year woman from a town a half-hour up the road.

Pitter was pronounced dead at the scene on Sussex Highway near County Seat Highway, Delaware State Police said.

The driver wasn't initially charged, they said.

An investigation was continuing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.