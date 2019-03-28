Contact Us
Cliffside Park School Bus Driver, Aide Hospitalized After Falling Into Same Pothole

Jerry DeMarco
Fairview EMS took both the driver and aide to Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck after the Cliffside Park mishap. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo

Both a Cliffside Park school bus driver and an aide injured themselves falling into the same pothole Thursday morning, authorities said.

The aide had fallen, injuring her foot and leg, after getting off the bus at a stop on Commercial Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Detective Lt. Vincent Capano said.

The driver got off to help her and sustained similar injuries, he said.

Fairview EMS took both to Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck for treatment, Capano said.

Another Board of Education driver was dispatched to take over.

