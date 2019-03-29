Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Cliffside Park School Briefly Locked Down As Police Hunt Burglar Who Kicked In Tenant's Door

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Cliffside Park Public School #3 (left) went into lockdown after the burglar fled out a window from the Jersey Avenue building at right.
Cliffside Park Public School #3 (left) went into lockdown after the burglar fled out a window from the Jersey Avenue building at right. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A burglar who kicked in a Cliffside Park tenant's door within a few dozen yards of a borough public school fled out a window as police arrived Friday afternoon.

Public School #3 briefly went into lockdown before police determined that the burglar had fled, Detective Capt. Vincent Capano said.

The Palisade Avenue elementary school ( at left in photo above ) is right behind the burglarized Jersey Avenue home ( at right ).

A Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 unit joined the search before it was called off and the lockdown was lifted, Capano said.

The sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence at the building, he said.

The intruder -- wearing blue jeans, a red jacket and a black baseball hat -- fled west on Jersey Avenue, Capano said.

The captain asked that area residents with surveillance cameras check the video and alert police if they spot anything suspicious.

The same goes for anyone who might have seen him in the area.

Cliffside Park PD: (201) 945-3600 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.