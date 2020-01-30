Contact Us
Cliffside Park Resident Busted In Tri-County Drug Probe

Jerry DeMarco
Morris County Courthouse
Morris County Courthouse Photo Credit: morriscountynj.gov

Two people – one from Sparta, the other Cliffside Park -- were busted with 37 pounds of pot, three-quarters of a pound of cocaine, some guns and more than $300,000 in drug money, capping a lengthy investigation in Morris, Sussex and Bergen counties, authorities said.

Samuel J. Rozynski, 44, of Sparta faces the most serious charges, including a variety of drug and weapons possession counts and money laundering, following raids Wednesday in Sparta, Cliffside Park and Parsippany, they said.

Rozynski remained held Thursday at the Morris County Correctional Facility in Morristown pending a detention hearing.

Alona Goulbourne, 37, of Cliffside Park, meanwhile, was released with conditions after being charged with drug conspiracy and money laundering.

Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp, Morris County Acting Chief of Investigations Chris Kimker and Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Chief Andrew Miller announced the arrests in a release.

“The cooperation and coordination of investigative efforts by all involved agencies culminated in this very significant seizure of drugs and firearms,” Knapp said.

The trio thanked the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Special Operations Division, the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, New Jersey State Police and the Cliffside Park, Hopatcong, Little Falls, Parsippany-Troy Hills and Sparta police departments.

ALSO SEE: Seizures of 55 pounds of cocaine and more than $700,000 in cash produced guilty pleas from two Morris County men and one from Passaic who admitted their roles in a major North Jersey drug ring.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/trio-from-morris-passaic-face-10-years-to-life-in-fed-pen-for-55-pounds-of-coke/782663/

