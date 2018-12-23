Cliffside Park Police Find AK-47 With Hollow Points, Handguns In Pickup Packed With 7 People

Cliffside Park police said they found an AK-47, two handguns and several rounds of hollow-point ammunition after they stopped a pickup truck packed with seven people before dawn Sunday.

Detective Daniel Murtagh and Sgt. Sergio Khanukayev were on patrol when they approached the Chevy Avalanche at Anderson and Lafayette avenues, a few blocks from the Fort Lee border, just after midnight, Lt. Vincent Capano said.

Seven people were inside -- including five in the back set, two of whom were sitting other passengers' laps, Capano said.

The windshield also had an obstructed view, he said.

The officers smelled marijuana and asked the driver, Joshua A. Roy, 22, of Merrimack, NH, to step out.

When his explanation for being in the area didn't jibe, the officers had the other six exit the pickup, Capano said.

As one of the passengers got out, he tossed a black Glock handgun back into the truck, the lieutenant said.

The officers summoned backups, who quickly arrived along with colleagues from Fairview, Fort Lee and Ridgefield.

Besides the weapon tossed into the Avalanche, police found a bag in the truck bed containing the AK-47, loaded with 20 rounds of hollow-point bullets, Capano said.

They also found another loaded handgun in the center console, he said.

Roy and 21-year-old passenger Monytung G. Maker, of Manchester, NH, were charged with various weapons and prohibited ammunition counts.

Maker and passenger Joshua A. Roy, Darrell Miller, 20, of Montclair were charged with having two bottles of codeine, as well as pot and drug paraphernalia.

Roy, Maker and Miller were booked early Sunday into the Bergen County Jail pending detention hearings.

The other four were released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.