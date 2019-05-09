Contact Us
Cliffside Park PD: Distraught Man Tries To Take Officer's Gun

Jerry DeMarco
Cliffside Park PD
Cliffside Park PD Photo Credit: Cliffside Park PD

A distraught Cliffside Park man grabbed a borough police officer's gun but was wrestled to the ground and arrested before he could get it out of the holster, authorities said.

The officer accompanied Michael Russell, 37, to a Division Street home to collect some of his things Wednesday after he was served with a restraining order, Lt. Vincent Capano said.

When no one answered, Russell became agitated, lunged at the officer and tried to pull his service weapon from its holster, Capano said.

The officer subdued Russell and returned him to headquarters to be charged, the lieutenant said.

Russell was taken in police custody to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus, where he remained on Thursday.

He's charged with attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

