Cliffside Park Man Killed In Jersey City Crash Cremated

A 26-year-old Cliffside Park man killed in a Jersey City car crash was privately cremated on Sunday.

Daniel Nazarenko, 26, of Cliffside Park, was a passenger in a sedan that crashed into a divider on 14th Street near Route 139 shortly before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

He was pronounced dead a Jersey City Medical Center about a half-hour later.

The driver was reported in stable condition.

Nazarenko, a Jersey City native, was graduated from St. Peter’s Prep, according to social media accounts.

An only child, he is survived by his mother, Victoria Zames, we well as many beloved relatives and friends.

Cremation at Garden State Crematory in North Bergen followed a funeral service Sunday at Riotto Funeral Home and Cremation Company in Jersey City.

TO DONATE to a fundraiser for Victoria Zames: https://www.facebook.com/donate/543397326513322/543397356513319/

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.