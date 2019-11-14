Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Englewood Police Investigating Attempted Kidnapping Claim
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Cliffside Park Laborer, 22, Charged With Sexually Assaulting Palisades Park Minor

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Alejandro Hidalgo
Alejandro Hidalgo Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A 22-year-old Cliffside Park laborer “engaged in sexual activity” with a Palisades Park minor, authorities charged.

Alejandro Hildalgo was taken into custody on Wednesday and sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Palisades Park police on Saturday received information about Hidalgo that led to a joint investigation with Musella's Special Victims Unit, authorities said Thursday.

Jail records show that he is charged with sexual assault of a minor under 16 years old and child endangerment through sexual conduct that would "impair or debauch the morals" of the alleged victim.

Hidalgo, a Salvadoran national, has separate prior arrests for simple assault in Palisades Park and Ridgefield in 2017, records show.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.