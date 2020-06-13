Cliffside Park Apartment Fire Doused

Firefighters quickly doused a Cliffside Park apartment blaze Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. in a four-story apartment ubilding above a trio of storefronts at the corner of Anderson and Lincoln avenues.

Firefighters knocked down the main body of the three-alarm blaze within a half hour.

Among those providing mutual aid were firefighters from Edgewater, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs, Fairview, Fort Lee, Leonia and Ridgefield.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Anderson and Lincoln avenues, Cliffside Park Jody Bachiman for DAILY VOICE

At the scene. Jody Bachiman for DAILY VOICE

