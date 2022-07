At least two children were hospitalized and 18 were being treated after a chlorine leak caused a HazMat situation at Drew University Monday, July 18, developing reports say.

Firefighters and police responded to a residence hall at 36 Madison Ave., around 12:30 p.m., where a triage unit was set up.

The children were reportedly coughing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.