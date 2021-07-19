Children Sickened By Filtration Issue At Public North Jersey Pool

A North Jersey pool has reopened after some children sickened by a filtration issue over the weekend.

An issue with the filtration equipment at the Maplewood Community Pool released a sediment that turned the water greenish-brown and was accompanied by a strong odor Saturday night and Sunday, ABC7 reports.

Parents on Facebook said that their children had burning eyes/throats, were lethargic and vomiting.

Pool officials released a statement on Sunday saying the filtration issue caused a sudden smell of chlorine as the filter was restarted.

"We deeply apologize that this malfunction occurred and we are working with a third-party vendor, CFM, on testing and a retrospective evaluation regarding yesterday's malfunction," the statement read.

"In addition, our health officer has contacted the families impacted by the malfunction and we will work with them."

Two more pool chemistry level tests were later conducted, indicating that the pool chemistry is within normal limits.

Pool officials went on to say there would be an increased number of daily standard tests and more monitoring "to ensure the safety of all residents and patrons."

