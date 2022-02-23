Children, Driver Hospitalized As School Bus Overturns, Hits Historic Hunterdon County Building

Two children and a school bus driver were sent to a nearby hospital after the vehicle overturned and crashed into a historic Hunterdon County building early Wednesday, authorities said.

The Clinton Township bus was driving 17 children on its morning route northbound on Haytown Road when it veered off the right side of the road, struck a boulder and historic outbuilding, and overturned near Evergreen Court, township police said.

No serious injuries were reported — however, two children were taken to a nearby medical center for evaluation, police said.

The driver, a 55-year-old Glen Gardner man, was also taken to a local hospital.

The crash remained under investigation, and motor vehicle charges may be pending, Clinton Township Police said.

