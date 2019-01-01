Child, Two Adults Critically Injured In Crash At Harrington Park/Closter Border

UPDATE: A young girl was flown to the hospital by medical chopper and two adults were taken by ambulance following a head-on collision Wednesday morning at the border of Closter and Harrington Park.

A Honda Odyssey apparently crossed the double-yellow line and collided with a Toyota RAV4 on an Old Hook Road bridge that crosses over the area where the Oradell Reservoir and Pascack Brook meet, close to the CSX freight tracks in Harrington Park, responders said.

Both the child, 7, and an adult were unconscious when they were found by Closter police, they said.

The officers tended to the victims -- all of whom were critically injured -- until EMS arrived.

Initial reports in other media that the girl was ejected were wrong, first responders said.

The girl was flown to Hackensack University Medical Center aboard AirMed One and the adults initially taken to Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood.

Old Hook Road was temporarily closed between Schraalenburgh and Bogerts Mill Road for the cleanup and investigation.

Harrington Park and Closter police, the Closter Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Squad, two Norwood ambulances, Demarest EMS, two paramedic units from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center and AirMed One from Hackensack University Medical Center were among the responders.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.